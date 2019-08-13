Samsung 108-megapixel camera sensor unveiled, will launch with Xiaomi smartphone

tech

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:42 IST

A week after Xiaomi teased its plans of announcing a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera, Samsung has made the new sensor official.

In collaboration with Xiaomi, Samsung launched its 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX, the first mobile image sensor in the industry to go beyond the 100 million pixel-threshold, with a resolution equivalent to that of a high-end DSLR camera, the official release notes.

“For ISOCELL Bright HMX, Xiaomi and Samsung have worked closely together from the early conceptual stage to production that has resulted in a groundbreaking 108Mp image sensor. We are very pleased that picture resolutions previously available only in a few top-tier DSLR cameras can now be designed into smartphones,” Lin Bin, co-founder and president of Xiaomi said.

“Through close collaboration with Xiaomi, ISOCELL Bright HMX is the first mobile image sensor to pack over 100 million pixels and delivers unparalleled color reproduction and stunning detail with advanced Tetracell and ISOCELL Plus technology,” added Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics.

The sensor is claimed to produce enhanced images even in extreme lighting conditions. It further supports up to 6K video recording at 30fps. Samsung said that mass production for the sensor will begin later this month.

Xiaomi has been on a roll lately with plans of launching its 64-megapixel camera phone soon, and later its 100-megapixel phone.

With inputs from HT Correspondent.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 18:42 IST