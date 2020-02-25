e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung admits to a small data breach, says mysterious Find My Mobile notification was unrelated

Samsung admits to a small data breach, says mysterious Find My Mobile notification was unrelated

Samsung has clarified that two incidents, that is, the weird ‘1’ notification in the Find My Mobile app and data leak were two unrelated incidents.

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung has admitted that personal data of some user data may indeed have been leaked in a data breach last week.
Samsung has admitted that personal data of some user data may indeed have been leaked in a data breach last week.(AP)
         

Samsung gave its users across the globe a bit of a scare last week after the Find My Mobile app displayed a weird ‘1’ notification, which disappeared on tapping on it. Shortly after, some Samsung device users reported seeing personal details, including phone numbers, email addresses and last four digits of their payment cards, of other users in their accounts. At the time, the company had said that the notification was a part of an “internal test”. Turns out, that wasn’t the case.

Now, Samsung has admitted that personal data of some user data may indeed have been leaked in a data breach last week.

In a statement to SamMobile, the tech giant clarified that two incidents, that is, the weird ‘1’ notification in the Find My Mobile app and data leak were two unrelated incidents and that “a technical error isolated to its UK website” lead to some customers find others’ details in their accounts.

The good news is that only a small number of Samsung users were affected in this data breach. The company told the publication that only 150 users were affected in this breach. “The number of customers affected by this technical error is said to be under 150. It was only through coincidental circumstances that both the notification and the data issue were believed to be linked,” Samsung said in a statement.

The company also said that it is in the process of notifying all the affected users.

tags
top news
Ahead of Amit Shah meet, Arvind Kejriwal comes up with to-do list for Delhi cops
Ahead of Amit Shah meet, Arvind Kejriwal comes up with to-do list for Delhi cops
LIVE| Melania Trump visits school in Delhi to attend ‘Happiness’ class
LIVE| Melania Trump visits school in Delhi to attend ‘Happiness’ class
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
trending topics
Jaffarabad CAA ProtestCAA protests in DelhiAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Assam Police RecruitmentDeepika PadukoneShahid KapoorAnti-CAA protestersAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech