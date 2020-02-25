Samsung admits to a small data breach, says mysterious Find My Mobile notification was unrelated

tech

Samsung gave its users across the globe a bit of a scare last week after the Find My Mobile app displayed a weird ‘1’ notification, which disappeared on tapping on it. Shortly after, some Samsung device users reported seeing personal details, including phone numbers, email addresses and last four digits of their payment cards, of other users in their accounts. At the time, the company had said that the notification was a part of an “internal test”. Turns out, that wasn’t the case.

Now, Samsung has admitted that personal data of some user data may indeed have been leaked in a data breach last week.

In a statement to SamMobile, the tech giant clarified that two incidents, that is, the weird ‘1’ notification in the Find My Mobile app and data leak were two unrelated incidents and that “a technical error isolated to its UK website” lead to some customers find others’ details in their accounts.

The good news is that only a small number of Samsung users were affected in this data breach. The company told the publication that only 150 users were affected in this breach. “The number of customers affected by this technical error is said to be under 150. It was only through coincidental circumstances that both the notification and the data issue were believed to be linked,” Samsung said in a statement.

The company also said that it is in the process of notifying all the affected users.