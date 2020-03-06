e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung aiming to produce 1 million foldable displays every month

Samsung aiming to produce 1 million foldable displays every month

Samsung is currently producing 260,000 foldable displays per month with plans to reach 600,000 units per month by the end of May.

tech Updated: Mar 06, 2020 19:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Rebecca Hirst, head of UK product marketing of Samsung Electronics, unveils the Z Flip foldable smartphone during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, U.S. February 11, 2020.
Rebecca Hirst, head of UK product marketing of Samsung Electronics, unveils the Z Flip foldable smartphone during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, U.S. February 11, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to increase its foldable display production capacity to 1 million units per month by the end of the year.

The smartphone manufacturer is currently producing 260,000 foldable displays per month with plans to reach 600,000 units per month by the end of May, ET News Korea reported on Wednesday.

According to an official announcement made by a display equipment maker Philoptics, it plans to supply $13.8 million and $5.84 million worth of equipment by the end of May and the end of July, respectively.

As per report, Philoptics is the only company that current supplies cutting equipment that is a key equipment for manufacturing of foldable displays to Samsung Display.

Samsung Electronics after launching Galaxy Z Flip in this first half of 2020 is planning to launch another new foldable smartphone in the second half of this year.

As the number of foldable smartphones from Samsung has increased from one in 2019 to two in 2020, there needs to be greater production capacity of foldable displays.

tags
top news
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Was a political conspiracy’: Nitin Gadkari on timing of Delhi riots
‘Was a political conspiracy’: Nitin Gadkari on timing of Delhi riots
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer mislead him
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer mislead him
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
Honda WR-V pre-launch bookings now open at ₹21,000
Honda WR-V pre-launch bookings now open at ₹21,000
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech