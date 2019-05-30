Today in New Delhi, India
Samsung aims to double online smartphone sales in India

Samsung’s expects its Galaxy M series phones which sold over 2 million units since launch to help double the company’s online sales.

tech Updated: May 30, 2019 12:37 IST
Samsung to ramp up its online sales in India this year.(REUTERS)

Samsung Electronics aims to double its online smartphone sales in India this year to $1 billion, driven largely by a new budget range of devices, the head of its mobile business for the country said on Wednesday.

Smartphones and fashion are among the most popular purchases in India’s fast-growing e-commerce market, which Deloitte expects to more than treble between 2017 and 2021 to $84 billion.

The South Korean tech giant in February launched its Galaxy M-series phones in India, which are sold only through Samsung’s website and Amazon India.

That range of devices, priced between Rs 7,990 ($114.23) and Rs 17,990 ($257.20), has sold over 2 million units since launch and will help Samsung double its online sales, Asim Warsi, senior vice president of Samsung India, told Reuters in an interview.

“Business-to-consumer sales in the online market are expected to be $4.5 billion this year and, if that is so, we should be around 25 percent of the market,” Warsi said.

Samsung is facing stiff competition in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market, where it was once the clear leader, from rivals like China’s Xiaomi, which sells the bulk of its cheap, high-spec phones online. Hong Kong-based tech researcher Counterpoint pegged Xiaomi’s market share by shipments at 29% in the quarter to March, ahead of Samsung on 23%.

Samsung, which assembles all phones it sells in India locally, has fought back by reshuffling its smartphone portfolio, launching the Galaxy M-series, which is only sold online, and Galaxy A-series that sells offline as well.

“All of these launches are keeping us in very good double-digit growth nick,” Warsi said, adding Samsung would launch a new M-series phone in June priced around 20,000 rupees.

Samsung’s total mobile phone sales in India touched Rs 373.5 billion in the 12 months to end-March 2018, according to regulatory filings.

First Published: May 30, 2019 12:25 IST

