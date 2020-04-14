Samsung aims to participate in BSNL phase 9 expansion: Report

tech

Samsung is one of the telecom vendors which is going to place bid for BSNL’s phase nine 4G expansion and upgradation, reported Economic Times Telecom. Apart from Samsung, companies such as ZTE, Nokia, and Ericsson are also aiming to bid for the same, the report added.

The state-run teleco BSNL is looking to upgrade 50,000 new 4G sites in all four zones. According to the publication, Samsung has so far worked with Reliance Jio for the 4G wireless technology.

“Samsung doesn’t have 2G and 3G technology and IMS. And, even if BSNL relaxes tender requirement for Samsung, this will not be viable as both capex and opex will rise. For instance, if BSNL wants a 2G and 4G base band unit in the same cell site, Samsung can’t do it and can only overlay,” an industry source told ET Telecom.

The report pointed out that all key gear vendors except Huawei have purchased the vendor.

According to the report, BSNL had set May 8 2020 as the final date for applying for the contract. The bidding was expected to start from May 9 2020. These dates, however, are most likely going to be rescheduled due to the lockdown enforced in the country.