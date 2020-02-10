Samsung airs Galaxy Z Flip ad even before it is launched

tech

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy Z Flip smartphone along with its Galaxy S20 series smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. Ahead of the official launch event, a number of reports have split beans about the company’s upcoming foldable display smartphone. Now, Samsung has gone ahead and shared the first official commercial ad of the Galaxy Z Flip right ahead of its launch!

The ad, which was showcased at the 92nd Academy Awards, shows the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip smartphone in all its glory (and yes it confirms a lot of those reports that we have seen in the past). The video, like I said, gives a 360-degree view of the upcoming smartphone. You can see how the phone fold. You can see its shiny colours. You can see some of the tricks that you can try out with the phone. You can also see that it doesn’t have a headphone jack.

The video shared by Samsung also shows that the crease that everyone is fretting about is real and it’s here to stay. Additionally, the video shows that the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a dual-rear camera setup and single centre-mounted front camera. It has volume buttons and the the power button on the right side, something that is akin to premium Samsung smartphones, SIM card slot on the right and USB Type-C port at the bottom.

What’s more? The tiny LCD screen at the front, which reports have hinted will show date and time, can also be used for answering and rejecting calls.

Reports in the past have said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ display and that it will have Qualcomm’s 855 Plus chipset in its core that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. Samsung didn’t reveal the specific details about its upcoming foldable display smartphone. But with the Galaxy Unpacked event just a day away, we won’t have to wait for long to know the specifics.