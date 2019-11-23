e-paper
Samsung anniversary sale: Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10+ available with discounts, offers

Samsung’s anniversary sale which is currently underway comes with offers and discounts on Galaxy smartphones.

tech Updated: Nov 23, 2019 12:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S10e available with discounts.
Samsung Galaxy S10e available with discounts.(HT Photo)
         

Samsung is hosting its 10 year anniversary sale of Galaxy smartphones. Samsung’s anniversary sale starts today and it will continue till December 31.

Samsung’s offers on its smartphones can be availed from the company’s e-store. Consumers can also avail no cost EMI options on the Galaxy smartphones. There’s also an option of getting 10% MobiKwik cashback. Here’s a look at the top offers and deals on Samsung smartphones.

Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A30s can be purchased for Rs 15,999 during this sale. The smartphone sports a triple camera setup, a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Galaxy A30s is available in three colour options of black, violet and white.

Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s

Galaxy A50s is also up for grabs at Rs 19,999 for the 4GB variant. Galaxy A50s with 6GB RAM can be purchased at Rs 21,999. Galaxy A50s also has a triple camera setup with a 48MP sensor. It also sports a 32MP front camera. Galaxy A50s comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. On purchasing the Galaxy A70s consumers will get a pair of Bluetooth headphones at Rs 1,999.

Galaxy S10e, S10+

Galaxy S10e which retails at Rs 55,900 comes with cashback offers. The smartphone will be available with Rs 8,000 cashback and an additional Rs 6,000 cashback for HDFC customers. Galaxy S10+ also comes with an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 or Rs 4,000 and additional Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC cards.

Galaxy Note 10 series

Samsung is offering its most recent flagship Galaxy Note 10 with cashback offers. On purchasing the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ consumers can avail Rs 6,000 cashback with HDFC credit or debit card.

