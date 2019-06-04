Samsung brings its QLED 8K TVs to India, prices start at Rs 11 lakh

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday launched its new range of QLED 8K TVs in India starting at Rs 10,99,900.

Samsung said the new TV range will be available in four sizes - 98-inch, 82-inch, 75-inch and 65-inch.

They are priced at Rs 10,99,900 and Rs 16,99,900 for 75-inch and 82-inch variants respectively. The 98-inch variant is priced at Rs 59,99,900.

The price of the 65-inch variant, which will be available in July, will be announced shortly, Samsung said.

The South Korean tech giant said its QLED 8K TVs come with 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV.

They come packed with new Quantum 8K processors which use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to enable users to re-create and upgrade the image content to 8K standard.

“In the absence of 8K content, this new QLED TV range will be able to upscale any content, be it SD or 4K, to 8K using the 8K Quantum Processor and its AI upscaling capability,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Online Business, Samsung India, told IANS.

“In the premium TV segment (above 55 inch), Samsung today has a market share of 47 per cent (at the end of March quarter). We are aiming 55 per cent share in this market by this Diwali riding on the new line of 8K QLED and 2019 QLED range that has been launched today,” Pullan added.

“In the 75 inch and above TV segment, Samsung has a market share of 53 per cent. We have set a target of achieving 70 per cent market share in this segment by this Diwali,” he added.

Samsung’s 2019 QLED TV line-up comes packed with the power of Bixby along with other voice assistants like Google Assistant to access content through voice commands.

These TVs are designed to double up as interactive wall feature that blends in with the interiors.

The “Ambient Mode” in the TV enables users to apply an interactive background to the TV frame, blending it into the living room wall, while displaying information such as weather conditions and time when it is not in use.

It can also display artistic content like photos and works of art.

The TVs will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Samsung said.

