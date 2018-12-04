Samsung caught tweeting from an iPhone while promoting Galaxy Note 9

Samsung is known for its ads which mock the company’s biggest rival, Apple. The South Korean giant however trolled itself as it was caught tweeting from an iPhone for its Galaxy Note 9 promotion.

Spotted by popular tech blogger Marques Brownlee, the tweet came from Samsung Nigeria and had “via Twitter for iPhone” signature mentioned below. Interestingly enough, Samsung was promoting the Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy Note 9. Samsung temporarily deactivated the Twitter account after users started to troll the account.

Might as well add "Twitter police" to my bio at this point 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DRlrXl7bak — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 2, 2018

The account has been reactivated but the tweet is no longer available. Brownlee was quick enough to get a screenshot of the tweet.

A Twitter analyst, Luca Hammer even shared insights on the interfaces used by Samsung to tweet. Here, the results showed that Samsung used an iPhone to tweet 331 times. In comparison, Twitter for Android was used 721 times.

331of their last 3 200 Tweets were posted with an iPhone. https://t.co/CZlCXO7wEx



Most of them last year. pic.twitter.com/G4fW5AHrQB — Luca Hammer (@luca) December 2, 2018

Samsung isn’t the first to goof up this way. Marques, who has a track record of spotting these tweets, caught Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tweeting with an iPhone while promoting the Pixel 2 XL. In a similar incident, Marques spotted the “Twitter for iPhone” text in Gal Gadot’s tweet promoting the Mate 10 Pro smartphone.

Gal Gadot with the Huawei ad... tweeted from an iPhone. Niceeeee pic.twitter.com/aEKJVwoyBL — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 24, 2018

Samsung had an even saltier incident with Apple this October in Russia. Samsung’s brand ambassador for Russia, Ksenia Sobchak was spotted using Apple’s iPhone X during a television interview. Sobchak was seen trying to hide the iPhone X under sheets of paper, Mirror UK reported.

The brand ambassador was later sued by Samsung for 108 million Rubles as she had to make public appearances with the company’s smartphone, the report added.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 17:31 IST