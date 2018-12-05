Samsung caught using stock photo to promote Galaxy A8 Star

Samsung is the soup again for using a stock photo clicked by a DSLR for the promotion of its Galaxy A8 Star smartphone. The photographer who is also the subject of the image called out the South Korean giant for using her photo.

Dunja Djudjic shared her experience on DIYPhotography (via TheVerge) explaining how the photo wound up there. Dunja’s photo was uploaded on EyeEm and sold through Getty Images. Upon discovering that the photo was sold, Dunja did a reverse image search and found herself on Galaxy A8 Star’s product page by Samsung Malaysia.

Samsung used her photo to highlight the background blur of the smartphone’s dual rear cameras. it shows how the photo looks with and without background blur. Samsung also changed the background of the photo with a different one.

The company doesn’t mention anywhere that the photo has been taken with the Galaxy A8 Star. However, considering the image is used to highlight the smartphone’s camera it seems quite obvious. The Galaxy A8 Star product page is still live with the same photo. Dunja notes that while Samsung hasn’t taken the photo illegally, this does count as “false advertising”.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has been caught using stock photos. Earlier this summer, Samsung Brazil used stock photos from Getty Images, again, to promote the selfie camera of Galaxy A8. One of the photos used was two years old on Getty Images. It looks like Samsung is following the footsteps of Huawei which is infamous for its DSLR camera samples.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 15:24 IST