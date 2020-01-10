Samsung confirms names of devices it will launch at Unpacked 2019

tech

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:29 IST

Samsung’s next lineup of flagship phones will launch at its “Unpacked 2019” event on February 11. The company will also unveil its second-generation foldable phone dubbed “Galaxy Fold 2”. Samsung has now confirmed the names of its upcoming devices in a ‘secret’ CES meeting with partners and carriers.

As reported by a Korean news outlet (via Sam Mobile) Samsung’s second foldable phone will be called Galaxy Bloom and not Galaxy Fold 2. There’s also a product image along with the Bloom moniker taken from the CES meet. The image further confirms the Galaxy Bloom’s clamshell design which is said to have been inspired by Lancome’s compacts. Samsung is reportedly targeting women in their 20s with the Galaxy Bloom’s design.

Samsung Galaxy Bloom product image. ( AJU News )

Samsung’s next foldable phone will feature a clamshell design making it look strikingly different from the Galaxy Fold. The foldable phone is said to feature an “ultra-thin glass cover” instead of plastic. This would lead to lesser creases on the Galaxy Bloom which was a major issue on the Galaxy Fold. The upcoming foldable phone is also expected to feature super fast charging up to 45W.

Samsung also confirmed the next Galaxy S series will be called the Galaxy S20 featuring two more phones, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung decided to not go for S11 and instead opt for S20 highlighting the start of a new decade. The biggest upgrade expected on the Galaxy S20 series is in the camera department where there will be some serious megapixel bump. Some design changes are expected too but nothing majorly different from the current Samsung phones.