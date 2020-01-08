Samsung copies Apple’s Face ID icon for its CES 2020 presentation

tech

Samsung has been accused of copying Apple’s designs and features for years now. The company pulled another one at its CES 2020 press conference. In one of its presentations, Samsung’s facial recognition looked very similar to what Apple uses for Face ID.

This icon was displayed during Samsung’s “Age of Experience” keynote address where H.S Kim was talking about Samsung Pass. “We’ll stay ahead by investing in identity protection and secure access to your favorite websites and mobile apps through Samsung Pass,” Kim said as an array of icons appeared at the backdrop.

Apple’s Face ID icon. ( Apple )

Here, the icon for Samsung’s facial recognition appeared looking quite like Apple’s Face ID. There are some very tiny differences between the two icons but anyone who looks at it will say they’re one in the same. This however isn’t the official icon Samsung uses for its facial recognition. It’s also the first time the identical logo has appeared. Nevertheless, it goes into Samsung’s history of copying Apple.

Samsung and Apple’s rivalry of copying designs have been going on for years. The two tech majors ended a seven-year patent battle in 2018 where Samsung was ordered to pay Apple $539 in damages for infringing on design patents. Samsung also had to pay Apple an additional $5.3 million for infringing on utility patents.