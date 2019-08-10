Samsung deletes old ads mocking Apple removing the headphone jack

tech

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:07 IST

Samsung has been of the very few smartphone brands to still keep the 3.5mm headphone jack. But it finally gave in with the Galaxy Note 10 which now uses a USB Type-C dongle for headphones. Samsung was also known for its ads mocking Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack on the iPhone 7. And now, those ads are gone.

First spotted by Business Insider, Samsung’s 2017 ad called ‘Growing Up’ where it makes fun of Apple ditching the headphone jack is now available on some of the company’s YouTube channels. The ad features an iPhone user and the problems he faces because of limitations on the device. Samsung points out storage problem, water resistance, and wireless charging.

The ad even highlights the USB-C to 3.5mm headphone dongle while showing the Galaxy S8 wirelessly charging. It ends with the iPhone user finally switching to the Note 8 while looking at customers with the iPhone X notch haircut waiting in queue to buy the phone.

Business Insider notes that this ad has been removed from Samsung USA’s page. The ad is still available on Samsung Malaysia’s YouTube channel for anyone interested to still see it.

Samsung’s move to remove the headphone jack was to compensate for other parts. Since this year’s Galaxy Note 10 is slimmer more space was required for the battery cells, Samsung told Mashable. Galaxy Note 10 has a 3,500mAh battery, while the Note 10+ houses a 4,300mAh battery.

The new Note series also has a refreshed design with punch-hole camera displays. The smartphones are powered by Exynos 9835/Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Galaxy Note 10 sports a triple-camera setup, and the bigger Note comes with quad cameras. Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are up for pre-orders in India with sales starting from August 23.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 14:06 IST