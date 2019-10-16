Samsung Diwali sale: Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 available with discounts

tech

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:42 IST

Samsung is currently hosting its Diwali sale on the company’s e-store. Samsung is offering discounts and deals on smartphones, accessories, and products from Harman Kardon, JBL and AKG.

In addition to discounts consumers can also avail up to 10% cashback on HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank cards. There are more offers like 10% MobiKwik cashback, up to 25% discount on MakeMyTrip and Oyo hotel vouchers. Consumers can also exchange their old devices and get discounts. During Samsung’s Diwali sale smartphones will be available with up to 50% off, smartwatches up to 20% off and TVs up to 50% off.

Harman Kardon audio will sell with discounts up to 50% off, JBL audio up to 60% off and accessories up to 50% off. Some of the top deals on Samsung include the Galaxy S9 which is discounted to Rs 29,999. Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Note 9 at Rs 42,999. Consumers can also purchase the Galaxy M30s at Rs 13,999 and the Galaxy M10s at Rs 7,999.

JBL products like JBL Cinema SB450 Soundbar can be purchased at Rs 22,099 while the JBL Soundgear can be availed at Rs 8,999. JBL Live Bluetooth headphones is available at Rs 9,499, and the Free X wireless earbuds is on sale at Rs 4,300.

Harman Kardon Allure speaker with Amazon Alexa is available at Rs 9,000 and the Esquire 2 at Rs 6,999. Samsung’s AKG Y500 headphones can be purchased at Rs 9,949. Samsung’s older Galaxy Watch is available at discounted prices of Rs 19,990 and Rs 23,990.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 16:18 IST