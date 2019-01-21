Samsung Exynos 7 Series 7904 processor for mid-range phones launched in India

Samsung on Monday announced its latest processor for mid-ranged smartphones -- Exynos 7 Series 7904 -- with enhanced multimedia support and high-end features, customised especially for India.

The processor delivers fast octa-core performance required for nimble web browsing, quick app launching and smooth multi-tasking while consuming less power, the company said in a statement.

“Exynos 7 Series 7904 will enable advanced mobile experiences in a broader range of devices with triple-camera support, powerful performance and connectivity,” said Rajeev Sethi, Senior Director and Head of sales and marketing, device solutions, Samsung India.

Built on a 14nm process, the processor is equipped with two Cortex-A73 cores that run at 1.8GHz and six Cortex-A53 cores at 1.6 GHz.

“With-A73 as a ‘big-core’ Exynos 7904 delivers fast single-core performance and the embedded LTE modem supports Cat.12 3-carrier aggregation (CA) for 600Mbps downlink speed,” the company added.

The image signal processor (ISP) of Exynos 7 Series 7904 features single-camera resolution of up to 32-megapixel and an advanced triple-camera setup.

Additionally, it also comes with support for faster Full High Definition (FHD) at 120 frames-per-second (fps) or Ultra High Definition (UHD) at 30fps of video playback along with FHD+ display for vivid mobile entertainment, the company said.

The processor is currently in mass production and is expected to soon be part of Samsung’s next mid-ranged smartphone.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 20:50 IST