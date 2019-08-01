e-paper
Samsung facing flak for copying Apple Watch design

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2’s latest leaked image reveals design similarities with Apple Watch 4.

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Samsung will launch Galaxy Watch Active 2 on August 5.
Samsung will launch Galaxy Watch Active 2 on August 5.(Samsung)

Ahead of the launch of Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung is facing flak for copying the design of the smartwatch from that of Apple’s.

A photo reported to have been leaked from Samsung appears to show the first glimpse of Galaxy Watch Active 2 which has an uncanny resemblance with Apple Watch 4.

Tech enthusiasts were quick to notice that the image showed two watch faces, one with a petal-like design and another with a tapestry of times, dates and other readings - much like the Apple Watch, The Sun reported on Wednesday.

The photo of the new gadget - part of Samsung’s fitness-focussed “Active” smartwatch range - was posted to Twitter by leaker Evan Blass. With over 400,000 followers, Evan maintains a private account on Twitter where he often shares leaks of devices ahead of their launches.

The launch of Samsung’s smartwatch is due on August 5.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to come with 4GB of memory, AMOLED display and fitness features in Apple-inspired rose-gold and black colour schemes.

 

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 15:23 IST

