Samsung files patent for phone with 'status indicator' on selfie camera

Samsung files patent for phone with ‘status indicator’ on selfie camera

The status indicator around the camera is in various shapes like square, ovaloid and even circular as seen on the patents filed by Samsung.

tech Updated: May 09, 2020 15:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Marcia Sekhose
Seoul
Samsung’s new selfie camera feature could launch with the Galaxy Note 20 series this year.(REUTERS)
         

South Korean tech giant Samsung has patented a new device that depicts a status indicator on the punch hole camera.

The company submitted five design patents with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) back on 16 October 2019. These patents are focused on the selfie camera, which was surrounded by a graphical interface.

According to GizmoChina, one might see a status indicator around its single or even dual selfie setup on the front, as depicted within the patented designs themselves.

The status indicator around the camera is in various shapes like square, ovaloid and even circular. As for the placement, the camera setup is usually situated either to the far-left, the far-right; or the centre of the device. Samsung is likely to introduce its next flagship series Galaxy Note 20 in August and can expect to see status indicator incorporated in the Note 20 series.

Earlier, the company filed a new patent for a smartphone with an expandable display which can give users more screen when required. The patented smartphone will come with a quirky sensor that can recognize a change in the touch input coordinate in real-time to calculate the degree of increase or decrease of the display screen size.

