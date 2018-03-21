Samsung Flip interactive digital whiteboard launched in India, priced at Rs 300,000

Samsung India on Tuesday launched a new interactive digital display “Samsung Flip” priced at Rs 300,000.

“Samsung Flip” facilitates collaborative digital engagement by alleviating the most prominent challenges businesses face when conducting meetings, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to launch the ‘Samsung Flip’ in India, and we look forward to building upon this technology to help businesses work better, smarter and quicker,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

The “Samsung Flip” display is completely customisable and can configure to portrait or landscape orientations to suit unique meeting needs. No touch pens are required to interact with the screen and notes can be erased through a quick palm swipe, the statement added.

Users can access up to 20 pages of writing space, with embedded search functionalities available to instantly direct participants to specific content. The product is currently available at select Samsung stores as well as on its website.