Samsung Galaxy A 2020 series launch confirmed: Here’s what we know so far

tech

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 19:29 IST

Samsung is all set to refresh its Galaxy A smartphone series for 2020. A video posted by Samsung Vietnam on its YouTube channel reveals that the new phones will be unveiled on December 12.

The video shows the improvements Samsung has made in the camera department over the J series and A series so far. It also gives us a sneak peek at what we can expect from the upcoming A-series phones.

Samsung Galaxy A 2020 series is set to come with a near bezel-less screen with a punch-hole camera at top of the screen, similar to the screen design of the Galaxy Note 10 series. The video gives a glimpse of the rear camera layout as well.

While there is no confirmation yet, reports suggest Samsung will debut Galaxy A 2020 series with A51 and A71. Renders of these two phones, with similar design and an L-shaped quad-camera setup on the back, were spotted recently.

Samsung Galaxy A51, in all likelihood, will be launched first since it has already been spotted on various certification sites. The A51 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It is likely to run on an Exynos 9611 processor under the hood and powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone will reportedly come with a 32-megapixel front shooter.

According to reports, Samsung will launch at least eight smartphones under the 2020 Galaxy A series -- A21, A31, A41, A61, A81, and A91 beside A51 and A71. Samsung is said to be working on a Galaxy A81 which could come with S-Pen stylus support. There are also rumours of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered Galaxy A91.

With the official launch date a little more than a week away, we should get more information about the phones soon.