Samsung Galaxy A01 entry-level smartphone launched: Check features, specs

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 13:18 IST

Samsung has quietly launched a new smartphone. Called Galaxy A01, Samsung hasn’t disclosed the price and availability of the phone yet. Looking at the specifications of the phone, Samsung Galaxy A01 appears to be an entry-level phone.

Samsung Galaxy A01 is available in black, blue and red colour variants. The smartphone measures 146.3 x 70.86 x 8.34mm. The phone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with Infinity-V cutout on the front. It runs on an octa-core processor with 2GB of RAM. The phone comes with 16GB built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The company hasn’t specified the chipset type on its website.

In the camera department, Samsung Galaxy A01 comes with 13-megapixel (f 2.2 aperture) and 2-megapixel (f 2.4 aperture) rear sensors. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone houses 3 slots for 2 nano SIMs and one microSD. It ships with proximity, light, and accelerometer sensors.

If launched in India, Samsung Galaxy A01 will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redim 8A which is available online for a starting price of Rs 6,499.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A comes with a 6.2-inch dot notch display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has 12-megapixel AI rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage. Other key features of the phone include 5,000mAh battery, 3 slot for dual SIM card and microSD card, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm headphone jack.