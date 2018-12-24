Galaxy A10 could be Samsung’s first phone with under-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone under its Galaxy A-series. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A10, the phone is said to be the company’s first to feature under-display fingerprint sensor – similar to OnePlus 6T, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Oppo R17 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy A10 is also going to come with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor, GSMArena reported. It will be the first time Samsung will be using Qualcomm’s 845 processor in its Galaxy A-series which is known for stripped-down features from the flagship Galaxy S and Note-series.

That said, Qualcomm has already launched Snapdragon 855 processor which is going to power Samsung’s next-generation flagship phone, Galaxy S10 and foldable phone. The two phones are expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona.

It’s likely that Samsung Galaxy A10 may debut before the company’s flagship phones. It is worth noting that Samsung had considered using in-screen fingerprint sensor on its previous flagship phones, Galaxy S8 and Note 8. At one point Apple was also rumoured to use in-screen fingerprint sensor on its last year’s iPhone X. Evidently, both the companies did not go ahead with the technology.

Right now, companies such as Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus and Huawei offer in-display fingerprint sensor on select handset. The technology allows users to unlock the phone by just tapping on the screen. Under-display fingerprint sensors have also played big role in paving way for fuller screen phones in 2018. ALSO READ: In-screen fingerprint sensor technology explained

Under-display sensor is likely to be the biggest highlight of Galaxy A10. The phone will join Samsung’s recent innovative Galaxy A-series phones such as Galaxy A7 2018 and Galaxy A9 2018 which feature triple and quad camera setups respectively. Unlike the previous phones, however, Galaxy A10 doesn’t seem to compromise on the performance front with Snapdragon 845 chipset. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A8s with Infinity-O display, three cameras launched

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 09:51 IST