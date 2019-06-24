Samsung Galaxy A10s key specifications revealed ahead of official launch

After recently launching Galaxy A10e, South Korean tech giant Samsung is now working on a new budget smartphone for the Indian market - Galaxy A10s.

In a recent development, a smartphone purported to be the A10s was listed on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, the GSM Arena reported late on Saturday.

According to the listing, the device has a 3,900 mAh battery. The phone measures 157 mm in length, 75.8 mm in width and 174.3 mm (roughly 6.86 inches) diagonally.

It has a dual camera setup accompanied by a flash. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone. The device is expected to be an upgraded variant of the already launched Galaxy A10.

The phone would be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor under the hood along with 2GB RAM. In terms of software, the phone will have Android 9 Pie-based One UI out of the box.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 15:04 IST