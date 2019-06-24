Today in New Delhi, India
Samsung Galaxy A10s key specifications revealed ahead of official launch

The device is expected to be an upgraded variant of the already launched Galaxy A10.

tech Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Samsung Galaxy A10s,Samsung Galaxy A10s Price,Samsung Galaxy A10s Review
Samsung working on Galaxy A10s with dual camera (HT Photo)

After recently launching Galaxy A10e, South Korean tech giant Samsung is now working on a new budget smartphone for the Indian market - Galaxy A10s.

In a recent development, a smartphone purported to be the A10s was listed on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, the GSM Arena reported late on Saturday.

According to the listing, the device has a 3,900 mAh battery. The phone measures 157 mm in length, 75.8 mm in width and 174.3 mm (roughly 6.86 inches) diagonally.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A90 with 5G support set to launch soon

It has a dual camera setup accompanied by a flash. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone. The device is expected to be an upgraded variant of the already launched Galaxy A10.

The phone would be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor under the hood along with 2GB RAM. In terms of software, the phone will have Android 9 Pie-based One UI out of the box.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 15:04 IST

