Samsung Galaxy A10s launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,499: Check full specs, features

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:19 IST

Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of Galaxy A10s smartphone in India. The latest Samsung phone will go on sale on August 28 across all retail stores, e-commerce platforms, Samsung Opera House and other online partners. Samsung Galaxy A10s will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,499. The top-end model of the phone costs Rs 10,499.

Samsung Galaxy A10s is available in three colour options - Green, Blue and Black. Key highlights of Samsung’s new Galaxy phone is HD+ display with Infinity V cutout on the front. There’s a bigger 4,000mAh battery. Galaxy A10, which launched in India earlier this year, comes with a smaller 3,400mAh battery. The smartphone is available in India for a starting price of Rs 7,999.

Samsung Galaxy A10s: Full specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10s has a 6.2-inch HD+ display. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based OneUI and is powered by an octa-core processor. Galaxy A10s comes in 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB RAM and storage variants. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone houses a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A10s has dual rear cameras featuring 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Other key features of Samsung Galaxy A10s include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It supports rear fingerprint sensor and face recognition as well.

Samsung Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V display. It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with F1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with face recognition. It is powered by a 3,400mAh battery. Key features of Samsung Galaxy A10 include Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable storage up to 512GB, and Bluetooth v5.0

