Samsung Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A10: What’s different

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:23 IST

Samsung just launched a new budget smartphone in India. Galaxy A10s is the latest phone to join Samsung’s revamped ‘Galaxy A’ series.

Galaxy A10s also appears to be an upgraded version of the Galaxy A10 which was launched earlier this February. The new phone comes with upgraded cameras, bumped up battery and a new storage variant as well. Here’s a detailed comparison between Galaxy A10s and Galaxy A10 based on its price and specifications.

Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A10: Display, design

Galaxy A10s and Galaxy A10 both feature the Infinity-V display which is a V-shaped notch on top. This makes both the phones look almost similar from the front. Both the smartphones also feature the same 6.2-inch HD+ display.

Galaxy A10’s rear panel doesn’t have much going on for it with no presence of a fingerprint sensor. Galaxy A10s has a rear fingerprint sensor. Galaxy A10s and Galaxy A10 come in three colour options. While you get a green coloured Galaxy A10s, there’s a gold colour option for the Galaxy A10.

Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A10: Performance

Samsung Galaxy A10s is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor. The smartphone offers two variants with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage. Galaxy A10s runs on in-house Exynos 7884 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Galaxy A10s is fuelled by a larger 4,000mAh battery. Galaxy A10 has a 3,400mAh battery. On the software front, both phones run on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A10: Camera

Camera is a major upgrade on the Galaxy A10s with a dual-camera setup. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

On the Galaxy A10, you get a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture. It sports a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A10: Price

Galaxy A10s starts at Rs 9,499 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 3GB+32GB storage variant of Galaxy A10s is priced at Rs 10,499. Galaxy A10 is considerably lower at a retail price of Rs 7,990.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 12:22 IST