Samsung Galaxy A11 gets FCC certification, to feature 4,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

tech

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 15:46 IST

Samsung has many phones in the pipeline. As the company preps for its first major event, the Galaxy S20 launch, it is also prepping for new Galaxy A-series phones. Samsung is reportedly working on Galaxy A41, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A11 as well. Of the three, Galaxy A11 has received FCC certification in the US hinting at an imminent launch.

The FCC listing of Galaxy A11 reveals some new details on the phone. Galaxy A11 is seen with a triple camera setup at the rear and a fingerprint sensor. The headphone jack is spotted on top while the bottom has the speaker grille and USB port. The FCC listing also reveals the Galaxy A11 will pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Galaxy A11’s FCC listing comes shortly after the phone was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website with Android 10. Along with the Galaxy A11, Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M11 also received Wi-Fi certification.

Galaxy A11 is also rumoured to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 626 chipset. The base model of Galaxy A11 could offer 2GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage. The triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy A11 could feature either a 2-megapixel depth sensor or a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Galaxy A11 would be an upgrade over the Galaxy A10s which is priced at Rs 9,499 in India. Galaxy A10s comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display, 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It has a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 9 Pie-based OneUI.