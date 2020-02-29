e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy A11 leak reveals triple rear cameras, Infinity-O display

Samsung Galaxy A11 leak reveals triple rear cameras, Infinity-O display

Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy A-series smartphone which could be the Galaxy A11 according to leaks.

tech Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy A10 was launched in India last year around this time.
Samsung Galaxy A10 was launched in India last year around this time.(Samsung)
         

Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 earlier this week in India. The company is now reportedly working on a new smartphone from its Galaxy A-series. Leaked renders and specifications have shown up of the Galaxy A11 which would succeed the Galaxy A10.

According to a report by 91mobiles, Galaxy A11 will feature a 6.4-inch LCD display and house three rear cameras. One of the three rear cameras will have a 13-megapixel sensor. Up front, the smartphone will house an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Galaxy A11 is also said to pack a 4,000mAh battery and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Past leaks have also suggested 128GB onboard storage for the Galaxy A11.

There’s also a leaked photo of the Galaxy A11 via Android Headlines. The smartphone is seen with a punch-hole selfie camera. Samsung would be ditching the notched display for a punch-hole instead. The smartphone also has a rear fingerprint sensor along with the triple cameras placed vertically on the side. The Galaxy A11 already looks like a major upgrade over the Galaxy A10 with better cameras and battery as well.

Leaked image of the Galaxy A11.
Leaked image of the Galaxy A11. ( Android Headlines )

Samsung launched the Galaxy A10 in India this time last year. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V display. For photography, the Galaxy A11 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with face recognition. Galaxy A10 is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery. It comes in three colour options of red, blue and black.

tags
top news
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
Here are some useful Netflix features that you may have missed
Here are some useful Netflix features that you may have missed
BCCI vs PCB again? Mani contradicts Ganguly on Asia Cup venue: Report
BCCI vs PCB again? Mani contradicts Ganguly on Asia Cup venue: Report
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech