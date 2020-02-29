Samsung Galaxy A11 leak reveals triple rear cameras, Infinity-O display

tech

Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 earlier this week in India. The company is now reportedly working on a new smartphone from its Galaxy A-series. Leaked renders and specifications have shown up of the Galaxy A11 which would succeed the Galaxy A10.

According to a report by 91mobiles, Galaxy A11 will feature a 6.4-inch LCD display and house three rear cameras. One of the three rear cameras will have a 13-megapixel sensor. Up front, the smartphone will house an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Galaxy A11 is also said to pack a 4,000mAh battery and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Past leaks have also suggested 128GB onboard storage for the Galaxy A11.

There’s also a leaked photo of the Galaxy A11 via Android Headlines. The smartphone is seen with a punch-hole selfie camera. Samsung would be ditching the notched display for a punch-hole instead. The smartphone also has a rear fingerprint sensor along with the triple cameras placed vertically on the side. The Galaxy A11 already looks like a major upgrade over the Galaxy A10 with better cameras and battery as well.

Leaked image of the Galaxy A11. ( Android Headlines )

Samsung launched the Galaxy A10 in India this time last year. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V display. For photography, the Galaxy A11 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with face recognition. Galaxy A10 is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery. It comes in three colour options of red, blue and black.