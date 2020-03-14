Samsung Galaxy A11 with triple rear cameras, Infinity-O display made official

tech

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 18:17 IST

Samsung has made a new smartphone official but without a formal launch. It’s the Galaxy A11 which had been rumoured and leaked for quite a few weeks now. The smartphone has been listed by Samsung but its pricing and availability details haven’t been revealed as yet.

First spotted by Android Police, Samsung Galaxy A11 looks quite like the leaks had shown with a single punch hole camera and rear fingerprint sensor. There’s also the triple camera setup at the rear. The smartphone comes in four colour options of black, white, blue and red.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560) Infinity-O display. The smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Leaks suggested Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 626 chipset for the Galaxy A11. It comes in two storage options with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

Galaxy A11’s triple camera setup features a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. Up front it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. In addition to the fingerprint sensor, the Galaxy A11 also has face unlock.

There’s no word on the availability details of the Galaxy A11 but the smartphone is touted to an upgrade over the Galaxy A10s. Priced at Rs 9,499, the Galaxy A10s has a 6.2-inch HD+ display, 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone also packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 9 Pie-based OneUI.