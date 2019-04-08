Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Motorola One vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Price, specifications, features compared

Samsung Galaxy A20 goes on sale in India on Monday. The latest budget is part of Samsung’s revamped A-series which now features improved design and more competitive specifications. Priced at Rs 12,490, Samsung Galaxy A20 will be competing with a range of budget Android smartphones including Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Motorola One.

If you’re planning to buy the new Galaxy A20, here’s a comparison between Samsung’s phone and Motorola One and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

Galaxy A20 vs Motorola One vs Redmi Note 7: Price

Samsung Galaxy A20 is available for Rs 12,490 via Samsung e-store, Samsung Opera House, and other e-commerce and retail stores. Motorola One is priced at Rs 13,999 and is available online via Flipkart.com. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price starts at Rs 9,999. The top-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999.

Galaxy A20 vs Motorola One vs Redmi Note 7: Camera

Samsung’s latest smartphone comes with dual-rear cameras including 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Motorola One comes with 13-megapixel dual smart camera system along with 8-megapixel selfie camera. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sports 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras. It has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Galaxy A20 vs Motorola One vs Redmi Note 7: Display, software

Galaxy A20 is one of the first budget phones from Samsung to offer Android Pie out-of-the-box. Samsung, however, offers a OneUI, custom UI on top of the vanilla Android. Motorola One comes with Android Pie with minimum customisations. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 runs on the latest version of MIUI with Android Pie. MIUI is also a customised UI layer on top of Android.

As far as display goes, Samsung Galaxy A20 offers 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V AMOLED display. Motorola One comes with a smaller 5.9-inch Max Vision display with older boat-shaped notch. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 also has a smaller 6.3-inch display with higher full HD+ resolution. It also features a dot notch on the front.

Galaxy A20 vs Motorola One vs Redmi Note 7: Performance

Samsung Galaxy A20 is powered by Exynos 7884 processor with 3GB of RAM. Galaxy A20 comes with 32GB built-in storage. Galaxy A20 houses a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charger. The smartphone also has USB Type-C connectivity, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Motorola One powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The phone also comes with a 15W TurboPower charger. Redmi Note 7 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 3GB and 4GB of RAM. It has a 4,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 for fast charging. It also has rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 12:19 IST