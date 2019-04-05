Samsung Galaxy A20 with Android Pie launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of a new Galaxy A20 smartphone in India. Galaxy A20 joins other three smartphones, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50, part of Samsung’s new budget and mid-range series.

Priced at Rs 12,490, Samsung Galaxy A20 looks very similar to other new Galaxy A phones with Infinity V display on the front and glossy finish on the back. The smartphone is available in three colour options, red, blue and black. Galaxy A20 will go on sale starting April 10 via Samsung e-store, Samsung Opera House, and other e-commerce and retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy A20 full specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V AMOLED display. It runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box with custom One UI on top. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 7884 processor with 3GB of RAM. Galaxy A20 comes with 32GB built-in storage.

Samsung Galaxy A20 sports dual-rear cameras including 13-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel sensor. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. Galaxy A20 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charger. The smartphone sports USB Type-C connectivity, and houses a rear fingerprint sensor. Galaxy A20 comes in three colour options of red, blue and black.

ALSO READ: Galaxy A series set for big overhaul as Samsung aims at building $4 billion brand in India

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 12:33 IST