Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India dropped: Check full specifications, features, and more

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:59 IST

Samsung has slashed the price of its Galaxy A20s smartphone. The base model of Galaxy A20s (3GB, 32GB) is now available for Rs 10,999, down from the original launch price of Rs 11,999. Samsung hasn’t changed the price of its top-end variant (4GB, 64GB) and is available for Rs 13,999. The company said the offer will be available across offline and online channels.

Samsung had launched Galaxy A20s in India in October last month. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f 1.8 aperture), a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, Galaxy A20s has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A20s runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. The phone also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It has a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Other important features of the phone include USB Type-C, Dolby Atmos support for sound, Android Pie-based One UI, and a rear fingerprint sensor. It also supports Face Recognition. Samsung Galaxy A20s comes in black, blue and green colour options.

Samsung’s Galaxy A20s will now compete with phones such as Realme 5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S.

Available at a starting price of Rs 8,999, Realme 5 comes with a 6.5-inch mini-drop screen with HD+ resolution. The phone comes with four rear cameras including 12-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, Realme 5 has a 13-megapixel camera.

Realme 5 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is available online for a starting price of Rs 10,999. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display. It features 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. It has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

