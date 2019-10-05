Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple cameras, 4,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Samsung has added another smartphone to its ‘Galaxy A’ series kitty. Galaxy A20s comes with a triple camera setup, 15W fast charging and a refreshed design.

Galaxy A20s is priced at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Galaxy A20s is also available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which retails at Rs 13,999. The smartphone is available starting today via Samsung’s e-store, Samsung Opera House, e-commerce platforms and retail stores. There are three colour options for Galaxy A20s – black, blue and green.

Galaxy A20s is an upgrade over the existing Galaxy A20 with improved cameras, new design and a new processor. Samsung has used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor on the Galaxy A20s. The Galaxy A20, on the other hand is powered by in-house Exynos 7884 octa-core processor. The smartphone also flaunts a mirror-like finish on the rear. Rest of the specifications remains the same on both the phones.

Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a notch on top. The triple-camera setup at the rear is a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Galaxy A20s has an 8-megapixel camera up front for selfies.

Galaxy A20s is equipped with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. It houses a rear fingerprint sensor and also offers facial recognition. Fuelling the phone is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It also comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based One UI.

