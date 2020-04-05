e-paper
Samsung Galaxy A21 2020 renders, key specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy A21 2020 renders, key specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy A21 is said to come with as many as four rear cameras. Here’s what we know about the phone so far.

Apr 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy A21 renders have leaked ahead of its rumoured launch.
Samsung Galaxy A21 renders have leaked ahead of its rumoured launch.(Samsung)
         

Samsung is working on a bunch of Galaxy M and Galaxy A phones for this year. Already, we’ve seen phones like Galaxy M11 and M01 leak online. The latest to join is Galaxy A21 2020.

According to evleaks via Sammobile, Samsung Galaxy A21 2020 will come with as many as four rear cameras. The back panel will feature a fingerprint sensor as well. The leaked render also shows a punch-hole camera on the left top corner. The display has relatively large bezel at the bottom. The back panel appears to be a plastic panel with glossy finish.

Other minor things you will notice in the renders are 3.5mm headphone jack and physical buttons on the side.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 first big leak reveals S20 Ultra-like design

Samsung’s Galaxy A21 2020 is rumoured to run on MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. According to reports, the camera configuration will include a wide-angle and macro lens.

Separately, Samsung is working on a Galaxy A21s. The phone has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing reveals the phone runs on Android 10. It’s powered by an Exynos 850 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Galaxy A21 is said to be available in 32GB and 64GB storages. The is also said to have a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone will reportedly be available in black, blue, white, and red colour options.

