Samsung Galaxy A21 launched: Check price, specifications, features, and more

tech

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 14:02 IST

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of Galaxy A21 smartphone. Priced at $249 (Rs 19,000 approximately), Samsung Galaxy A21 will be initially available in the US. The company hasn’t yet disclosed the availability of the phone in other markets such as India.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Specifications, Features

The new Samsung phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The screen has an Infinity-O cutout on the top left corner. The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The company hasn’t revealed the chipset name for the phone.

In the camera department, Samsung Galaxy A21 has four rear sensors. The configuration includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth respectively. For selfies, Samsung Galaxy A21 has a 13-megapixel camera.

The Galaxy A21 runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51

Earlier, Samsung launched two new 5G phones, Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51.

Apart from 5G connectivity, the two phones have slightly more refined design on the back.

Galaxy A71 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The phone is available in two variants with 6GB RAM/128GB and 8GB/128GB. It also features a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 1TB.

Galaxy A71 5G comes with four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Galaxy A51 has a similar set of specifications but with some changes. It has a smaller 6.5-inch display. It also houses four rear cameras but has a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The 4,500mAh battery supports lower 15W fast charging.