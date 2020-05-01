Samsung Galaxy A21s gets Bluetooth certified, expected to launch soon

tech

Samsung Galaxy A21s has been rumoured for quite some time now and the smartphone has now received Bluetooth SIG certification indicating an imminent launch.

The Bluetooth SIG certification doesn’t reveal any specs of the phone but it does confirm its existence and a nearing launch. Samsung’s Galaxy A21s full specs were recently leaked. The smartphone is also expected to come in three colour options of black, blue and white.

In terms of specs, Samsung Galaxy A21s is expected to feature a 6.55-inch HD+ display. The smartphone could pack 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It will also house a microSD card for storage expansion. The smartphone could be offered in more storage variants as well. It is also rumoured to run on a new Exynos 850 chipset which hasn’t been released yet.

For photography, Galaxy A21s is said to house a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It could sport a 13-megapixel camera up front for selfies.

Galaxy A21s is also rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Its connectivity options would be a micro USB port, NFC support, dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

There’s no word on when Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy A21s. It could quietly make it official like it has been doing for a few smartphones like the Galaxy A41, Galaxy M11 and Galaxy A31.