Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 850 SoC, Android 10

Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 850 SoC, Android 10

Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy A21s has been spotted on Geekbench revealing key specs of the phone.

tech Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
After Galaxy A31, Samsung could unveil the Galaxy A21s from its Galaxy A-series.
After Galaxy A31, Samsung could unveil the Galaxy A21s from its Galaxy A-series.(Samsung)
         

Samsung has been quietly making a couple of smartphones official, and it’s working on a lot more. Among these is the Galaxy A21s which has now been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. This reveals some key features of the Galaxy A21s.

According to the Geekbench listing, Galaxy A21s will be powered by the Exynos 850 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone is also listed with Android 10 which will most likely be layered with OneUI 2.0 on top. Galaxy A21s had been spotted before as well along with its specifications.

The smartphone is rumored to launch in two storage variants of 32GB and 64GB. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery. Details on the phone’s camera are scarce but it has been rumoured to sport a 2-megapixel macro lens. This would be part of a quad or triple camera setup on the Galaxy A21s. The smartphone is also expected to come in four colour variants of black, blue, red and white.

Along with the Galaxy A21s, Samsung is also working on the Galaxy A21. This smartphone has so far been rumoured to come with a quad camera setup, MediaTek Helio’s P35 processor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The smartphone’s design leak also reveals a punch-hole camera up front, a rear fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a large bezel at the bottom with the back panel featuring a plastic panel with glossy finish.

