Samsung Galaxy A31 could launch in India soon as support page goes live

tech

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 15:34 IST

Samsung could be launching another smartphone in India soon. The support page for a Galaxy A31 went live on Samsung India’s official website hinting at an imminent launch. This would also be the official debut of Galaxy A31.

The support page for Galaxy A31 doesn’t reveal anything other than confirming the smartphone. There are no specs or features mentioned in the page listing for Galaxy A31. There have been leaks though on the Galaxy A31 and the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench as well. Samsung Galaxy A31 is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P65 processor. The smartphone will also pack 4GB of RAM which will most likely be the base model.

The smartphone is also rumoured to come with 128GB onboard storage. There’s no word on how many storage variants the Galaxy A31 will be available in. More expected features on the Galaxy A31 include a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, triple camera setup and OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Galaxy A31 will be the successor to Galaxy A30s which launched in India last year. The Galaxy A30s comes with a triple camera setup of 25-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It has a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Galaxy A30s is powered by an in-house Exynos 7904 chipset with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Galaxy A31 could also come with an Exynos chipset like its predecessor. There’s no word on the launch of Galaxy A30s in India as yet. Just last week, Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 which went on its first sale today.