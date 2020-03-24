e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy A31 with 5,000mAh battery, quad cameras announced

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 5,000mAh battery, quad cameras announced

Samsung has made a new Galaxy A-series smartphone official but its pricing and availability details are still under wraps.

tech Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy A31 has been listed on the company’s website.
Samsung Galaxy A31 has been listed on the company’s website.(Samsung)
         

Samsung has quietly launched a new smartphone, Galaxy A31. This comes just a day after the support page for Galaxy A31 went live on Samsung India’s website. The pricing and sale details for Galaxy A31 haven’t been announced as yet.

For now, the Galaxy A31 has been listed on Samsung’s official website. The smartphone looks quite like its sibling phones with a notched display and vertically placed rear cameras. The smartphone will be available in four colour options of ‘Prism Black’, ‘Prism Blue’, ‘Prism Red’ and ‘Prism White’.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor, and it comes in two storage variants. The base model of Galaxy A31 will pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The high-end variant offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Galaxy A31 also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

For photography, Galaxy A31 sports a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front there’s a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

Galaxy A31 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. More features on the Galaxy A31 include on-screen fingerprint sensor and Samsung Pay.

top news
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus deaths in India jump to 10, says Health Ministry
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus deaths in India jump to 10, says Health Ministry
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Amit Shah tells Delhi top cop to ensure doctors not harassed over Covid-19
Amit Shah tells Delhi top cop to ensure doctors not harassed over Covid-19
PM Modi shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home
PM Modi shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home
How Shaheen Bagh lost the plot | HT Editorial
How Shaheen Bagh lost the plot | HT Editorial
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Bihar Board Class 12th Science ResultIndia lockdownBSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts ResultTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech