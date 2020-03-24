Samsung Galaxy A31 with 5,000mAh battery, quad cameras announced

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:40 IST

Samsung has quietly launched a new smartphone, Galaxy A31. This comes just a day after the support page for Galaxy A31 went live on Samsung India’s website. The pricing and sale details for Galaxy A31 haven’t been announced as yet.

For now, the Galaxy A31 has been listed on Samsung’s official website. The smartphone looks quite like its sibling phones with a notched display and vertically placed rear cameras. The smartphone will be available in four colour options of ‘Prism Black’, ‘Prism Blue’, ‘Prism Red’ and ‘Prism White’.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor, and it comes in two storage variants. The base model of Galaxy A31 will pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The high-end variant offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Galaxy A31 also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

For photography, Galaxy A31 sports a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front there’s a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

Galaxy A31 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. More features on the Galaxy A31 include on-screen fingerprint sensor and Samsung Pay.