Samsung Galaxy A41 battery details revealed ahead of official launch

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 14:31 IST

Samsung is going to refresh its Galaxy A lineup this year. Already, the company has confirmed it will launch Galaxy A51 in India later this week. Now, details about a new ‘Galaxy A41’ have surfaced online.

Samsung’s Galaxy A41 has been sighted on a Korean certification site which reveals the phone’s battery capacity. As per the listing, the battery of the Galaxy A40 successor will come with the model number ‘EB-BA415ABY’. Gadgets 360 notes this model number is similar to model number ‘SM-A415X’ that has been associated with the upcoming Galaxy A41 in older reports. Hence, the phone in the listing is most likely to be the A40 successor.

The listing also includes an image of the battery. However, the low-resolution image makes it difficult to spot the details. However, a report by Nashville Chatter says that the phone will come with a 3,500mAh battery and that it will feature support for fast charging technology.

Meanwhile, older reports purport that the Galaxy A41 will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It is also likely to get a 25-megapixel sensor in the front for clicking selfies.

As far as the time of launch is concerned, reports hint that the phone could be launched around the same time when the company introduced the Galaxy A40 last year, that is in March. That said, Samsung hasn’t revealed the launch date yet. So, we will have to wait for a confirmation from the company to say anything with certainty.