Samsung Galaxy A41, Galaxy A31 latest leak reveals camera and battery specs

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 14:02 IST

Samsung revamped its Galaxy A-series last year budget and mid-range phones. The company has been regularly adding new phones to its Galaxy A-series. Samsung is now reportedly on two more phones, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41.

A new report by Galaxy Club (via Sam Mobile) reveals the camera and battery details of the upcoming Galaxy A-series phones. Galaxy A41 is said to house a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It could also offer a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone could house a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies similar to the Galaxy A40.

The report further reveals the Galaxy A31 will also house a 48-megapixel primary camera as seen on the Galaxy A51. This will be accompanied by a 5-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone is also rumoured to house a massive 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A31 would be upgrades to the Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A30 respectively. There is no word on when Samsung would launch the new Galaxy A-series phones. But the company is known to build the Galaxy A-series portfolio pretty fast. The most recent launches were the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. More phones are expected to be in the pipeline and these include the Galaxy A21, A61, A81, and A91.

Samsung could hold the launch after its ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2020’ event which is scheduled to take place on February 11. Here, Samsung will unveil its flagship Galaxy S20 series with three new phones expected. Samsung will also showcase its next-generation Galaxy Fold dubbed ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ which will feature a clamshell foldable design. Looks like Samsung has a busy year ahead.