Samsung Galaxy A41 with 48-megapixel camera launched in Germany: Price, specs and features

tech

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:00 IST

Samsung has unleashed an army of smartphones in different parts of the world. The list includes Galaxy A21 (US), Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G (Korea). However, there’s one more handset that has quietly made its way to the German market – Galaxy A41. We first saw this device in Japan a couple of weeks ago and now it has been introduced globally. The Galaxy A41 will be hitting the German stores at EUR 299 or Rs 24,800 approximately starting May. Also, it is not exactly the same model that launched in Japan.

The major difference between the global and the Japanese version of Galaxy A41 is the change in rear camera setup. The Japan variant has a capsule-shaped rear camera design while the newer model is more in sync with the other internal Galaxy A series smartphones that have a rectangular enclosure.

The rear camera setup comprises of a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is a 25-megapixel sensor inside an Infinity-U cut out.

Also read: Apple iPhones, Samsung phones and others fooled 80% of the time with fake fingerprints, says study

The Samsung Galaxy A41 has a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution. The dual SIM card-supporting smartphone also has a space for a microSD card. You can expand the base 64GB storage by up to 512GB. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 3500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Running on Android 10-based One UI 2.1, the Galaxy A41 supports Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack and measures 149.9 x 69.8 x 7.9mm with 152 grams weight. The device will be available in three colour variants - Black, Blue and White.

While the Samsung Galaxy A21 has been launched in the US at $249 (Rs 19,000 approximately), the Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G have been announced in South Korea. The prices are not out yet.