Samsung Galaxy A41 with 48MP triple camera, in-display fingerprint sensor launched

tech

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 18:06 IST

Samsung quietly launched another smartphone and this time it’s from the A-series. Galaxy A41 which has been rumoured for quite some time is now listed on NTT Docomo’s website in Japan. There is now word on the pricing of Galaxy A41 though.

Samsung Galaxy A41 will start selling in Japan this June. There’s no word on the international launch for Galaxy A41 as yet. The smartphone comes in three colour options of black, blue and white. In terms of design, Galaxy A41 has an Infinity-U display and no physical fingerprint sensor. It instead offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy A41 features a 6.1-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone has but a notch and not a punch-hole camera as one would expect. The smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Previous leaks suggested MediaTek’s Helio P65 chipset for the Galaxy A41.

For photography, Galaxy A41 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture. There’s also an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone houses a 25-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture camera up front for selfies.

More features on the Galaxy A41 include a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, NFC and Wi-Fi. The smartphone also comes with IPX5 and IPX8 ratings for water and dust resistance.