Samsung Galaxy A41spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Helio P65 chipset

tech

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 17:51 IST

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy A41 smartphone soon with multiple reports on the phone already out. The upcoming Galaxy A-series phone has now been spotted on benchmarking website, Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing of Galaxy A41 reveals key specifications of the phone. Galaxy A41 comes with Android 10 and packs 4GB of RAM. Interestingly, the smartphone listed on Geekbench runs on MediaTek’s Helio P65 processor. Samsung hasn’t used MediaTek chipsets for quite some time now. The company has been reliant on its Exynos chipsets or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets. Galaxy A41 would be the first phone in a long time to use a MediaTek chipset.

The Galaxy A41 has been leaked on multiple occasions. Reports suggest Galaxy A41 will come with a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It could also house a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, Galaxy A41 could feature a 25-megapixel front camera. Galaxy A41 is also expected to house a 3,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A41 sometime in March which is around the same time it launched Galaxy A40. The company is also reportedly working on Galaxy A31 along with the Galaxy A41.

Samsung recently launched its first 2020 Galaxy A-series phone in India. Galaxy A51 which is available in India at Rs 23,999. The smartphone comes with a Super AMOLED display, quad camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 4,000mAh battery and runs in-house Exynos 9611 processor.