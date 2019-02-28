Samsung Galaxy A50, A30, A10 smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Samsung on Tuesday launched the first phones under its revamped Galaxy A series. The latest Samsung phones are Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10.

Samsung Galaxy A50 will be priced at Rs 22,990 for 6/64GB model and Rs 19,990 for 4/64GB RAM memory variant. Samsung Galaxy A30 will be available for Rs 16,990 and Galaxy A10 will be priced at Rs 8,490. The smartphones will go on sale starting March 2.

Samsung last month had announced revamping its Galaxy A series in India. The overhauled series will feature a slew of new phones with refreshed design but at more flexible price range. Samsung had said it will launch Galaxy A series phone at a starting price of Rs 10,000 and up to Rs 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a more premium design and features. It has faster charging capacity, and Samsung’s new Infinity-U display. It is also one of the company’s first smartphones to offer in-screen fingerprint sensor, similar to phones like OnePlus 6T.

Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2340) Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage. Galaxy A50 supports up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A50 sports three rear-cameras including a 25-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture, and 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. It also has Samsung’s Bixby AI vision. It offers a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A30

Galaxy A30 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2340) Super AMOLED display with Infinity U notch. It’s powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB RAM. It comes in 32GB/64GB storage variants. It also supports up to 512GB expandable storage. Samsung Galaxy A30 has 16-megapixel (F1.7) and 5-megapixel (F2.2) dual rear cameras. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Other important features of the phone include fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10 comes with 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V display. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera with F1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with face recognition. It is powered by a 3,400mAh capacity and will be available in red, blue and black colours.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 14:28 IST