Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 full specifications revealed ahead of launch

Samsung has big plans for its Galaxy A series in 2019. The refreshed Galaxy A series will target newer price categories including the highly competitive Rs 10,000 segment. Ahead of the official launch, details about Samsung’s new A series have emerged online.

Samsung is expected to launch as many as nine new A series phones this year. The company has already confirmed it will launch one new Galaxy A phone until June starting next month. The first Samsung phones to launch are Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Specifications of these new phones have already leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy A10 2019

Possibly the lowest-end phone in the new series, Samsung Galaxy A10 will feature a glossy plastic body. It will sport a 6.2-inch HD+ display with Infinity V notch. The smartphone has 13-megapixel singular real camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone runs on Exynos 7884 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A10 is expected to come with 32GB built-in storage, micro-USB, 4,000mAh battery, and dual-VoLTE support.

Samsung Galaxy A30 2019

Samsung Galaxy A30 will also sport a glossy plastic body with a larger 6.4-inch full HD+ display with Infinity U display. It has 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras and 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone runs on Exynos 7904 processor with 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage variants. Galaxy A30 will support expandable storage up to 512GB.

Key features of Samsung Galaxy A30 include 4,000mAh battery, fast charging, dual-VoLTE and fingerprint sensor on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A50 2019

Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with Infinity U cutout. It also sports the glossy plastic finish. The smartphone comes with three rear cameras including 25-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 25-megapixel camera.

The smartphone runs on Exynos 9610 procesor with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB RAM and storage variants. Galaxy A50 also supports support expandable storage up to 512GB.

Key features of Samsung Galaxy A30 include 4,000mAh battery, fast charging, dual-VoLTE and in-screen fingerprint sensor.

