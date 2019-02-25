Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 smartphones launched: Full specifications, features

Samsung on Monday officially launched its revamped Galaxy A series of smartphones. The latest series has debuted with two new phones, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30. The smartphones come with Galaxy ecosystem services such as Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Bixby, and more.

The latest Galaxy A series bets big on premium design and competitive specifications. Samsung last month said it was aiming to build Galaxy A series a $4 billion brand in India alone. It also said that Samsung Galaxy A phones will start at Rs 10,000 and go up to Rs 50,000.

Samsung hasn’t yet announced the price of its Galaxy A50 and Galaxy 30 smartphones. The company is expected to launch the smartphones early next month.

Samsung Galaxy A50: Full specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 offers premium camera features, faster charging capacity, and Infinity-U cutout display. It also comes with on-screen fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2340) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core processor with 4GB/6GB RAM. The smartphone will also be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. Galaxy A50 comes with up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card.

In the camera department, Samsung Galaxy A50 features 25-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture, and 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. The camera also supports Samsung’s Bixby AI vision. On the front, it has a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Other key specs of the phone include 4,000mAh battery with fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 full specs ( Samsung )

Samsung Galaxy A30: Full specifications

Galaxy A30 seems to be a more affordable smartphone with dual-rear cameras with smaller resolution.

Galaxy A30 also offers 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2340) Super AMOLED display with Infinity U notch. It’s powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB RAM. The phone is available in 32GB/64GB storage variants. It also supports up to 512GB expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy A30 sports 16-megapixel (F1.7) and 5-megapixel (F2.2) dual rear cameras. On the front it has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Other features of the phone includes fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and fast charging support.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 18:02 IST