Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of two new mid-range smartphones in India. The new Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s phones come with a holographic-effect, improved design, and new colour options - Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Violet. Both the smartphones are powered by a 4,000mAh battery and come with 15W fast charging. The two phones also come with on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A30s, A50s: Price, offers

Samsung Galaxy A50s is available for Rs 24,999 for 6GB, 128GB and Rs 22,999 for 4GB, 128GB RAM and memory variants. Galaxy A30s will be available for Rs 16,999 for 4GB, 64GB variant. The smartphones are available for purchase starting today across offline channels, Samsung Opera House, Samsung’s official e-store, and e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s phones are bundled with Reliance Jio’s Double Data offer via Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. Airtel is also offering Double Data offer through Rs 249, Rs 299, and Rs 349 plans. Vodafone Idea customers are eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 3,750 (Rs 75 cashback on Rs 255 recharges via MyVoda and MyIdea apps, maximum 50 recharges). Vodafone Idea users will also get 0.5GB additional data per day for 18 months.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity U display. It runs on an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone has a triple-rear camera setup featuring 48MP, 5MP, and 8MP (Ultra Wide) sensors along with Super Steady Video, Night Mode, and Alive Camera modes. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A30s Specifications

Galaxy A30s also comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display but with an Infinity V display. It runs on Exynos 7904 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone has a triple-rear camera setup featuring 25MP, 5MP, and 8MP (Ultra Wide) sensors. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

