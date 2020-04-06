Samsung Galaxy A51 5G spotted online again ahead of official launch

tech

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:05 IST

Samsung is working on a 5G version of its Galaxy A51 smartphone. Touted as an affordable 5G phone, Samsung’s new version of Galaxy A51 is set to come with newer specifications. Ahead of the official release, Samsung Galaxy A51 has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Codenamed SM-A516N, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G listing reveals the phone will have Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac standards with frequencies support for 5GHz and 2.4GHz. The phone is said to run on Android 10.

Prior to the Wi-Fi Alliance listing, details of the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G were posted by leakster Evleaks. The leak reveals the phone looks like the original 4G version with minor pattern difference on the back. The smartphone comes with a punch-hole camera on the front and quad camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is rumoured to run on the Exynos 980 processor. The 4G version runs on the Exynoas 9611 processor.

Samsung launched Galaxy A51 in January this year. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

Samsung Galaxy A51 has four rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It houses a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Other key features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor.