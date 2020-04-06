e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy A51 5G spotted online again ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G spotted online again ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will come with Android 10 and Exynos 980 processor.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy A51 could soon get a 5G variant.
Samsung Galaxy A51 could soon get a 5G variant.(Samsung)
         

Samsung is working on a 5G version of its Galaxy A51 smartphone. Touted as an affordable 5G phone, Samsung’s new version of Galaxy A51 is set to come with newer specifications. Ahead of the official release, Samsung Galaxy A51 has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Codenamed SM-A516N, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G listing reveals the phone will have Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac standards with frequencies support for 5GHz and 2.4GHz. The phone is said to run on Android 10.

Prior to the Wi-Fi Alliance listing, details of the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G were posted by leakster Evleaks. The leak reveals the phone looks like the original 4G version with minor pattern difference on the back. The smartphone comes with a punch-hole camera on the front and quad camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is rumoured to run on the Exynos 980 processor. The 4G version runs on the Exynoas 9611 processor.

Samsung launched Galaxy A51 in January this year. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

Samsung Galaxy A51 has four rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It houses a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Other key features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

top news
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
No need to go to banks or ATMs during lockdown, will deliver, says Kerala
No need to go to banks or ATMs during lockdown, will deliver, says Kerala
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech