Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy A51 5G variant with Exynos 980 chipset expected to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G variant with Exynos 980 chipset expected to launch soon

Samsung is reportedly working on a 5G variant for its mid-range Galaxy A51 with a better chipset as well.

tech Updated: Mar 29, 2020 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India earlier this January.
Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India earlier this January.(Samsung)
         

Samsung is expected to launch a 5G version of its Galaxy A51 smartphone as images hinting at the possibility have popped up. Galaxy A51 made its debut in India earlier this January. There’s no official word on the launch of its 5G variant as yet.

Images of the Galaxy A51 5G were shared by noted leakster Evan Blass (via GSMArena). The phone looks quite like the regular Galaxy A51 except for a slight pattern difference on the rear panel. There’s a punch-hole selfie camera up front and a quad camera setup at the back placed on the right corner. The Galaxy A51 5G is also seen in a black colour variant.

Other than the 5G support, the new Galaxy A51 is also rumoured to run on the Exynos 980 chipset. This would be another upgrade over the Exynos 9611 chipset that the Galaxy A51 uses. No other change has been reported so far between the two phones.

Galaxy A51 specifications

Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage along with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

For photography, Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a quad camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The smartphone also packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock. In India, the Galaxy A51 sells for Rs 23,999.

