Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 teasers go live in India ahead of launch

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:54 IST

Samsung launched its next generation Galaxy A-series smartphones -- Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 -- in Vietnam last month. And now, it seems that the company is ready to bring these phones to India.

The teaser page for the new A-series smartphones has gone live on the Samsung India website. The page has a ‘Notify Me’ button for those who are interested in buying the company’s mid-range smartphones. This indicates that Samsung is planning to launch Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in India soon.

Notably, the teaser page doesn’t give out any details as to when the company would launch its mid-range smartphones. However, some reports say that the two smartphones could arrive in India this year. Samsung hasn’t confirmed an exact launch date yet, so all we can do for now is wait for an official announcement.

Samsung Galaxy A51

To give you a quick brief about Galaxy A51: the phone sports a 6.5-inch full HD Plus Super AMOLED display. It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor that is coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

In terms of the camera, Galaxy A51 sports a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor at the back. On the front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it features support for 15W fast charging.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Galaxy A51 is tipped to be priced around Rs 22,990.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Galaxy A71, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch full HD Plus Super AMOLED display. It sports up to 8GB RAM that is coupled with 128GB storage space, which can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 512GB storage space.

On the camera front, the phone has a 64-megapixel primary lens, two 5-megapixel lenses and a 12-megapixel lens at the back. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Galaxy A71 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and it features support for 25W fast charging.

In terms of pricing, Galaxy A71 is tipped to be priced around Rs 29,990.