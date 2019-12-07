Samsung Galaxy A51 press renders, specs leak ahead of Dec 12 launch

tech

Samsung has a couple of phones in the pipeline like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite and the new flagship Galaxy S11 series. The company is also confirmed to launch a new Galaxy A-series phone on December 12 at an event in Vietnam. Samsung will most likely launch the Galaxy A51 here.

Samsung Vietnam had posted a video announcing the launch of the new Galaxy A-series on December 12. This is also expected to be the Galaxy A-series 2020 lineup. As for the Galaxy A51, the smartphone has been leaked multiple times with its renders and specifications out already. Galaxy A51 was recently spotted on the FCC website as well.

Press renders of the Galaxy A51 as spotted by Sam Mobile reveal the smartphone’s full design. The noticeable design elements include the punch-hole camera at the centre like the Galaxy Note 10+ and the rear cameras placement like the Galaxy M30s. The smartphone also has a prism-like finish as seen on the Galaxy A50s. The Galaxy A51 will also be a colourful series with colour options like pink, blue, white and black.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy A51 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone could be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset paired with a 4,000mAh battery and support for 15W charging. Galaxy A51 could be offered in two storage variants of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

For photography, Galaxy A51 leaked with a quad camera which could feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The punch-hole camera is expected to be a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies. On the software front, Galaxy A51 could run Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.